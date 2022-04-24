Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 24 April 2022 –Last weekend, Emma Jalamo’s manager, Clemmo, was stabbed to death at Club Quorum in Kisumu.

According to Tonney Obiero, a former bouncer in one of the popular entertainment joints in Kisumu, two well-known bouncers in Kisumu are behind the brutal murder.

The rogue bouncers, Fred and Tomzy Brown stabbed Clemmo while arguing over Ksh 1000.

They demanded to be added Ksh 1,000 after providing security for Emma Jalamo’s team when he was performing at the club and when Clemmo turned down their demand, they attacked him and stabbed him to death.

Tomzy has reportedly stabbed many revellers in Kisumu and he always brags that he is untouchable.

Fred reportedly killed a reveller some time back and he was not brought to book.

Below are photos of the rogue bouncers who killed Clemmo.

Tomz Brown

Fred.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.