Monday, April 18, 2022 – With the IEBC having set Thursday the 28 next week as the final day for presidential candidates to submit names of their running mates, top presidential contenders are busy crunching numbers to arrive at suitable candidates that will guarantee them victory come August 9th General Election.

However, Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga already has a running mate if the latest opinion poll is anything to go by.

This is after renowned blogger and media personality David Makali conducted an online survey on the suitable running mate of Raila Amolo Odinga.

As per the latest indication, Martha Karua emerged the best choice of Raila’s Deputy with 41.1% followed by Kalonzo at 31%. Hon Kenneth who is highly perceived to be on Raila’s cards came a distant third with 12.9% with Sabina Chege closing the list with 14.7%.

It is crystal clear that Karua seems to be holding the highest stake as far as Raila’s running mate is concerned as per this latest online survey by David Makali.

