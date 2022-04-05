Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has recounted the last Friday’s event where goons allegedly sent by Deputy President William Ruto attempted to end his life and that of ODM Leader Raila Odinga in Soy Constituency during the burial of Mzee Jackson Kibor.

Narrating the whole ordeal, where they were pelted with stones while in Raila’s chopper, Junet revealed that they arrived at Kibor’s home late in the evening when the burial ceremony was being carried out.

They were ushered into Kibor’s home by Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago and the area MP Caleb Kositany.

However, Junet claimed the two allegedly behaved suspiciously, moving out of the house and coming back as they condoled with Kibor’s family.

It was after then that their security came in and called on them to leave the venue since a commotion was allegedly building outside.

“I could see some suspicious movements by Governor Mandago and Kositany moving out and coming back to the house when we were condoling the family. Our security team then alerted us saying there were commotions outside and that we should leave immediately. As soon as we got outside, there were a number of 200-500 rowdy youths and as soon as we boarded our chopper, stones started flying in from all directions,” claimed Junet.

According to Junet, their security was overwhelmed and was forced to speed away to Eldoret town after the incident.

He said nobody was hurt although the stone that broke the windshield landed on the side where Raila Odinga was seated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.