Thursday, April 7, 2022 – Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has sent a message to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over the selection of his running mate ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

On Wednesday, Wiper Party members caused a political storm after they urged Raila Odinga to choose former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate in August or forget the Kamba vote.

However, some Mt Kenya leaders, led by Ngunjiri Wambugu, have rejected any attempts to make Kalonzo Musyoka his running mate.

Ngunjiri said Raila Odinga has no option but to pick his running mate from the Mt Kenya region if he wants the support of the vote-rich region in August.

“Mount Kenya region should be given the running mate position, to woo them to vote for Raila Odinga, because they have never voted for Kalonzo who has been Raila’s running mate two times and they never reached where they are supposed to be.

“It is hard to imagine if they will change the fortunes of the same matrix they used,” Wambugu said.

