Monday, April 18, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga have until Thursday next week to name their running mates.

This is according to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati who set April 28 as the final day for the submission of running mates candidates.

Speaking during an interview, Chebukati stated that they expect presidential candidates to submit their running mates’ details on the said date.

“We expect to know their running mates on the date when they submit names of the nominated candidates…either themselves as independent candidates or through the party, if a political party candidate, this being April 28,” Chebukati said.

The choice of a running mate is proving to be an uphill task for both Ruto and Raila who have indicated that they might choose their deputies from the populous Mt. Kenya region.

Political analysts have billed the choice as a potential deal-breaker in both alliances even as the two top presidential aspirants race against time to pick their preferred deputies.

In Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has fronted himself for the seat even as it appears that the coalition’s top leadership is between a rock and a hard place in selecting who is suitable.

In the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Mt Kenya leaders are insisting that they agreed with the DP that they will be given the seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.