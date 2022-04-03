Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 3, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s close allies have been named as the masterminds behind the chaos that led to the stoning of a chopper carrying ODM leader Raila Odinga in Soy Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, on Friday after attending the burial of businessman Jackson Kibor.

In a statement yesterday, the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) named Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat as the main planners and funders of the violence directed at the ODM leader.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the chaos was organized and coordinated by Caleb Kositany, MP, Soy Constituency, Oscar Sudi, MP, Kapseret Constituency, and David Kiplagat, speaker of Uasin Gishu County Assembly,” DCI tweeted.

Consequently, the two United Democratic Alliance leaders were ordered to appear before the Rift Valley DCI Regional coordinator for further investigations.

“In view of the foregoing, the two legislators and County Assembly Speaker have pursuant to Section 52 of the National Police Service Act 2011, been summoned to appear in person before the Rift Valley DCI Regional coordinator on April 3, 2022, at 9 am, for further investigations into their involvement in the incident.,” DCI stated.

The revelation by DCI came after 17 suspects were arrested following the incident that has attracted condemnation from all quarters.

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Stephen Kihara had said that those arrested had implicated key political leaders for being behind the attack.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.