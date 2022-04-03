Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 03 April 2022 – Lucas Ng’eno, a financial controller at Weston hotel that is owned by Deputy President William Ruto, has been exposed for failing to pay for services rendered to him during his traditional wedding.

Lucas organised a traditional wedding in 2019 and sought catering services from Aubergine Restaurant and two years down the line, he has not paid for the services rendered.

He owes the restaurant Ksh 50,000.

Efforts to recover the money have been futile since he doesn’t pick calls.

He was exposed on the Buyer Beware Facebook group.

See the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.