Finance Officer

JOB GROUP “K”

Responsibilities

Be in charge of the finance and accounts department.

Verify vouchers and committal documents in accordance to the set requirements and guidelines to ensure compliance

Prepare information to banks on all the college’s payments to ensure the banks discharge funds as appropriate to correct bank account

Account for all expenditure and ensure that it is within the policies and procedures of the college to provide transparency and integrity in the process.

Prepare information on payment claims to ensure approval is supported by relevant documentation to enhance integrity, efficiency and effectiveness in the payment process

Provide reports on the college’s budget performance to ensure gaps in performance are identified and appropriate strategies developed and implemented in a proactive manner.

Produce periodic cash flow and forecasting reports to advice on the availability of funds critical for the implementation of the college budget

Prepare accurate year-end financial statements to assist with the preparation of financial statements, and with planning for resources

Process staff payments in a timely manner and in line with the college’s policies and procedures, to ensure minimal disruptions of its operations due to non- payment

Ensure that the procurement plan is in line with the organizational budget.

Ensure accurate preparation of financial statements, and liase with both internal and external auditors to ensure compliance of the IPSAS accounting standard and procedures are adhere to.

Any other related duties assigned by the Principal.

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields: Finance, Accounts or any other related field from a recognized Institution.

Certified Public Accountant CPA (K) and Member of Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK)

At least THREE (3) years’ experience in a similar position.

Proficiency in computer accounting packages

Knowledge of financial reporting guidelines in the public sector (IPSAS)

Knowledge of relevant legislation

Successful candidates shall be subjected to chapter six of the constitution

A Masters Degree in any of the following fields: Finance, Accounts or related field from a recognized Institution will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Applications should be received ONLINE on or before close of business Tuesday 26th April 2022 (Latest 5 pm East African Time) and MUST clearly state the POSITION applied for as the subject via email to:

The Principal

Kasarani technical and vocational college

Nairobi.

Email: Kasaranitechnical@gmail.com

OTHER KEY REQUIREMENTS

Successful candidates in the interviews will be required to present and satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by providing original copies of the following documents as an employment condition:

A certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI);

A Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

A Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Clearance certificates from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).