Finance Assistant

Job Description

We are looking for a skilled finance assistant who will be responsible for full cycle bookkeeping duties, preparation of bank, reconciliations, payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivable and filing of statutory returns for our clients. The book keeper will be organized, efficient and skilled at maintaining financial records for our clients and work closely with our accounting team to create and analyses financial reports as well balancing of clients’ accounts. The position involves using relevant accountancy software. The bookkeeper will report directly to Business Advisory Services Officer.

Roles and Responsibilities

The Book keeper will primarily undertake the following tasks for our clients:

Record the day to day financial transactions and complete the posting process

Verify that transactions are recorded in the correct ledgers

Maintain records and create reports and financial statements

Undertake bank reconciliations

Review all transactions and reconcile the accounts payable and accounts receivable to the General ledger on a monthly basis.

Check compliance with company policies in all the financial transactions.

Timely, accurate and efficient payroll management.

Timely filing and payment of monthly statutory returns (.e.g. PAYE, VAT, NHIF, NSSF)

Asset management

Working together with the accountants to generate financial report

Support in transforming the informal clients into formal, growth oriented entities

Developing and sustaining solid relationships with company stakeholders, partners and customers

Providing support to audit for clients by preparing the audit file, communication with the external auditors and drafting replies to any queries raised by the auditors.

Any other duties to be assigned by the management.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

Essential Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

Proven bookkeeping experience

Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounting payable/receivable principles

Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records

Data entry skills along with a knack for numbers

Hands-on experience with spreadsheets and accounting software

Proficiency in English and in MS Office

Good customer service and negotiation skills

High degree of accuracy and attention to detail

Professionalism and organization skills

Qualifications

A Bachelors of Commerce degree, finance, accounting, Business Administration or its equivalent from a recognized University;

CPA Part 1 or its equivalent.

How to Apply

Are you interested? Then apply by sending a cover letter and updated CV by CoB 22nd April 2022 to info@spardafrica.com