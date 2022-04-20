Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Finance Assistant
Job Description
We are looking for a skilled finance assistant who will be responsible for full cycle bookkeeping duties, preparation of bank, reconciliations, payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivable and filing of statutory returns for our clients. The book keeper will be organized, efficient and skilled at maintaining financial records for our clients and work closely with our accounting team to create and analyses financial reports as well balancing of clients’ accounts. The position involves using relevant accountancy software. The bookkeeper will report directly to Business Advisory Services Officer.
Roles and Responsibilities
The Book keeper will primarily undertake the following tasks for our clients:
- Record the day to day financial transactions and complete the posting process
- Verify that transactions are recorded in the correct ledgers
- Maintain records and create reports and financial statements
- Undertake bank reconciliations
- Review all transactions and reconcile the accounts payable and accounts receivable to the General ledger on a monthly basis.
- Check compliance with company policies in all the financial transactions.
- Timely, accurate and efficient payroll management.
- Timely filing and payment of monthly statutory returns (.e.g. PAYE, VAT, NHIF, NSSF)
- Asset management
- Working together with the accountants to generate financial report
- Support in transforming the informal clients into formal, growth oriented entities
- Developing and sustaining solid relationships with company stakeholders, partners and customers
- Providing support to audit for clients by preparing the audit file, communication with the external auditors and drafting replies to any queries raised by the auditors.
- Any other duties to be assigned by the management.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required
Essential Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required
- Proven bookkeeping experience
- Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounting payable/receivable principles
- Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records
- Data entry skills along with a knack for numbers
- Hands-on experience with spreadsheets and accounting software
- Proficiency in English and in MS Office
- Good customer service and negotiation skills
- High degree of accuracy and attention to detail
- Professionalism and organization skills
Qualifications
- A Bachelors of Commerce degree, finance, accounting, Business Administration or its equivalent from a recognized University;
- CPA Part 1 or its equivalent.
How to Apply
Are you interested? Then apply by sending a cover letter and updated CV by CoB 22nd April 2022 to info@spardafrica.com
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>