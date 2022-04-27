Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Head of Finance and Accounts

Qualifications, Skills and Experience Required:

For appointment to this grade an officer must have at least;

A minimum period of ten (10) years relevant work experience eight (8) of which should have been in management;

Bachelor’s Degree (KNQF Level 7 or equivalent) in Commerce, Business Administration, Business Management (Finance or Accounting option) or other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Master’s Degree (KNQF Level 9) in any of the following: Accounting, Business Administration, Finance or their equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;

Certified Public Accountant Part III (CPA K) or Associate of Certified Chartered Accountant (ACCA);

Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

Membership in good standing of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) or any other recognized professional body;

Proficiency in computer applications;

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Responsibilities:

Key Duties and responsibilities entail;

Managing all issues regarding the financing of Kenya National Qualifications Authority activities;

Participating in the Development and implementation of sound financial management policies and procedures;

Consolidating the Authority printed budget estimates and revised budget as per guidelines issued by National Treasury;

Forecasting Annual cash flow requirements and coordinating preparation of annual budgets;

Scheduling all payments within the Authority budgetary provisions;

Ensuring Budgetary and cost control by reviewing expenditure returns from departments, preparing variance analysis, and recommending corrective action;

Guiding other departments by interpreting government accounting policy and applying it in all operations of the Authority;

Planning and coordinating timely preparation of annual Work Plans and budget estimates;

Developing and managing internal controls and compliance;

Participate in Public-Private Partnership program strategies and resource mobilization;

Analyzing and interpreting financial reports and other accounting records;

Ensure prudent and optimal utilization of Authority funds and Assets;

Managing proper records of financial transactions;

Overseeing the preparation of the final Annual Statement of Accounts in accordance with accounting standards and procedures and submission to relevant institutions;

Reviewing and ensuring timely and accurate preparation of management accounting reports on a quarterly and annual basis;

Maintaining an accurate and complete financial records of the Authority and regularly reviewing the financial system;

Undertaking financial risk management;

Monitoring and evaluating funds applications and accountability;

Ensuring compliance with applicable financial statutory obligations and circulars;

Ensuring proper Revenue and Treasury Management and reporting.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) on recruitment.knqa.go.ke to apply for this position before 10 May 2022