Project Finance Administrator

Duties And Responsibilities

Provide timely first-level review and approval for the project’s activities and expenses.

Act as the custodian of the policies and procedures put in place by PATH to safeguard the operations of the project.

Analyze the project’s expenses and prepare project pipeline status monthly.

Prepare quarterly accrual reports.

Track the project’s deliverables and ensure timely updates in salesforce.

Capacity to build the project staff on matters of compliance and efficient resources utilization.

Assist in the review of the contracting mechanisms, including purchase orders, consultants’ agreements, and sub-awards.

Support the preparation and monitoring of the project annual and life of the project budgets.

Ensure compliance with the project’s award terms and conditions

Assist in building appropriate operational and financial systems to effectively receive, expend, and account for donor funds.

Carry out a regular review of program-wide adherence to identified compliance issues including intervening where necessary.

Support and foster partnership and collaborative initiatives between the finance and program teams.

Review procurement contractor justifications.

Carry out any other relevant duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Required Skills

Bachelor’s Degree in business, finance, accounting, or related field plus a full CPA(CPA-K) or ACCA qualification. A relevant master’s degree is an added advantage

At least five years’ experience in financial management or administration.

Excellent analytical, financial management and budgeting skills.

Experience in financial forecasting and reporting.

Ability to coordinate project work involving team members at junior and senior levels across the organization.

In-depth knowledge of USAID and other international donor requirements.

Ability to learn, adapt and champion new business systems and processes.

Extensive knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite of tools, particularly MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and SharePoint, as well as the ability to learn other software tools readily and use them successfully.

Project management experience is desirable.

Excellent communication skills, both written and spoken.

A high level of integrity and professionalism.

Ability to identify business needs, gather and analyze information

How to Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to PATH on path.silkroad.com to apply for the position