Finance and Administration Officer

Primary Functions

Summary of functions:

Program Financial Budgeting, Monitoring, and Reporting

Finance management and accounting

Sub-grants monitoring:

Office administration

Key results expected:

Working closely with the Program team, monitor the finance-related aspects of the implementation of Program activities according to approved Program documents, ensuring that appropriate control reporting structures are maintained in accordance with IDLO Rules and Regulations and donor requirements.

Ensure the timely preparation and submission of all financial information, reports, and documentation, including monthly Program financial forecast, year-end closing of books, etc.

Assist in preparing the Program-specific and annual budgets, and assess financial plans and reports in coordination with the Finance Manager and relevant departments.

Process payments and statutory deductions for all contracted consultants/experts in line with IDLO standards and procedures.

Provide procurement and logistical support to Programs’ activities, including liaising with the Programs team to ensure timely procurement of required goods and services related to planned Program activities.

Organizational-Related Finance and Accounting

Assist the Finance and Administration Manager to ensure the execution of all the IDLO financial policies, systems, and procedures.

Prepare the monthly cash replenishment in line with program forecasts

Maintain and manage the office petty cash

Update, review, and report on the Kenya office finance performance and prepare required financial statements and short-term and long-term forecasts (in consultation with the Programs team), highlighting any over/underspend and reporting on potential gaps.

Prepare the payroll for locally recruited employees and make the necessary statutory deductions; monitor advances to employees and partners to ensure they are liquidated in line with IDLO policies and procedures.

Support the monthly closure of the books in Navision

Prepare asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analysing account information; manage assets register to ensure all assets are recorded, indexed, secure, and depreciated accordingly.

Working closely with the Programs team (Kenya and HQ) as well as the HQ-based Program Accountant, facilitating the work of internal auditors and any contracted external auditors.

Support the Finance and Administration Manager in liaising with the IDLO bankers in Kenya including acting as bank agent where so authorised.

Support the sub-granting processes, monitoring, and management systems to ensure effective and timely issuance, reporting, and oversight of all sub-grants.

Maintain sub-grant tracking sheet and filing system for all sub-grantees proposals, agreements, financial reports, and outstanding advances.

Review all sub-grant monitoring reports and prepare management summaries of findings and recommendations for discussion with the Country Manager.

Ensure each sub-grantee submits financial reports in accordance with sub-grant agreements and reviews financial reports for reasonableness, verifying consistency in programmatic delivery and financial spending.

Office Administration

Support the Finance Manager in ensuring the smooth day-to-day running of the Kenya office.

Administer and manage the logistics, communication, contracting, and payment of various service providers such as lessors, travel agents, hotels, office suppliers, etc. This shall include establishing and maintaining a suppliers’ database.

Coordinate and ensure smooth implementation of and adherence to IDLO logistics, travel, and security procedures by all employees and consultants.

IDEAL CANDIDATE PROFILE

Academic qualifications

University degree in Finance, Commerce or Accounting from a University recognised in Kenya.

Relevant professional accountancy qualification and member of ICPAK

Work experience

Minimum five years of significant relevant professional experience in financial management and administration

Experience working with international organisations will be a significant advantage.

Specific knowledge, skills, and competencies

Demonstrated work experience with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, preferably with MS NAVISION

Demonstrated working knowledge of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS)

Knowledge of and experience with spreadsheets (advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel is a must), databases, and word processing software

Demonstrable experience in donor budgeting and reporting

Proven ability to operate in a team environment liaising with a diverse team

Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines, flexibility, and an entrepreneurial spirit

Strong interpersonal and organisational skills and attention to detail

Enthusiastic and proactive attitude;

Self-motivated and dynamic with a willingness and ability to use initiative to assist the organisation in achieving its objectives; and

Keen sense of ethics, integrity, and commitment to IDLO’s mandate

How to Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to International Development Law Organization (IDLO) on www.impactpool.org to apply