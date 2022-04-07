Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Finance & Administration Officer
Location: Nairobi
Reports to: CEO
Our client, a membership-based trade support institution is seeking to recruit a Finance & Administration Officer to join their team.
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
This role contributes to the success of the organization by effectively managing all financial and administrative tasks for the Chapter.
Responsibilities
- Develops and maintains timely and accurate financial statements and reports that are appropriate for the users and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles
- Prepares all supporting information for the statutory audits and liaise with the CEO and the external auditors as necessary
- Develops, implements, and ensures compliance with internal financial and accounting policies and procedures
- Responsible for all or part of a company’s financial status, actions and transactions in revenue and expenditure.
- Oversees membership fees collection ensuring accounting procedures are followed promptly, and up to date financial information is uploaded onto the accounting system.
- Carries out accounts reconciliations
- Develops and maintains financial accounting systems and policies for cash management, accounts payable, accounts receivable, credit control, and petty cash
- Oversees the bookkeeping function including maintenance of the general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable and payroll
- Processes approved requisitions for payments and manages cash imprest.
- Documents and maintains complete and accurate supporting information for all financial transactions
- Ensures that all statutory requirements of the organization are met
- Reviews and monitors monthly financial reports of all accounts prepared and implement monthly variance reporting.
- Oversee management accounting reports which includes forecasts, budgets and annual accounting and prepare all for board reporting
- Manages the cash flow and prepare cash flow forecasts in accordance with policy
- Develops and implements policies and procedures to ensure that personnel and financial information is secure and stored in compliance with current legislation
- Ensures that employees are paid in a timely and accurate manner and process and submit statutory and benefits remittances on time in liaison with the CEO
- Establishes guidelines for budget and forecast preparation, and prepare the annual budget in consultation with the CEO/Director and or Finance Committee
- Maintains financial records for each project in a manner that facilitates management reports
- Ensures that accurate and timely financial statements are prepared in accordance with contract agreements
- Provides accurate and timely reporting on the financial activity of individual projects
- Oversees the management of all leases, contracts and other financial commitments
Administration
- Collate, store and manage important documentation in hard or soft copy,
- Manages the process of procurement ensuring compliance with the procurement policies
- Maintains records of leave and other benefits like medical insurance for the secretariat
- Oversee the upkeep of office facilities
Information technology
- Evaluates the need for new technology to meet the organization’s ICT systems, control, and reporting requirements
- Advises on appropriate technology that meets the organization’s information requirements and financial resources
- Takes charge of all ICT assets such as databases, equipment, Emails and network administration and software and ensures they are secure
Risk management
- Monitors risk management policies and procedures to ensure that the organizational risks are minimized
- Advises the organization’s leadership on appropriate insurance coverage for the organization and the Board of Directors
- Maximizes income where possible and appropriate
- Negotiates with Bank for lines of credit or other financial services as required and appropriate
Qualifications
- A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Commerce/Finance or Business Management/Administration or its equivalent from a recognized institution.
- 3 to 5 years of progressive financial responsibility in a busy finance department.
- Chartered Accountant – CPA (K) or ACCA
- Knowledge in ICT systems
- Knowledge of generally accepted accounting principles
- Knowledge of Industry services and products
- Knowledge of legal and statutory obligations of a BMO
Key Attributes
Attention to detail, Ethical behavior, Relationship building, Effective communication, Focus on Client Needs, Teamwork, Leadership, Decision making, Organization, Planning and Problem-solving skills.
How to Apply
To apply send your CV to recruit@flexi-personnel.com by 13th April 2022. Indicating Finance & Administration Officer as the email subject.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement
