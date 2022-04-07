Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Finance & Administration Officer

Location: Nairobi

Reports to: CEO

Our client, a membership-based trade support institution is seeking to recruit a Finance & Administration Officer to join their team.

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

This role contributes to the success of the organization by effectively managing all financial and administrative tasks for the Chapter.

Responsibilities

Develops and maintains timely and accurate financial statements and reports that are appropriate for the users and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles

Prepares all supporting information for the statutory audits and liaise with the CEO and the external auditors as necessary

Develops, implements, and ensures compliance with internal financial and accounting policies and procedures

Responsible for all or part of a company’s financial status, actions and transactions in revenue and expenditure.

Oversees membership fees collection ensuring accounting procedures are followed promptly, and up to date financial information is uploaded onto the accounting system.

Carries out accounts reconciliations

Develops and maintains financial accounting systems and policies for cash management, accounts payable, accounts receivable, credit control, and petty cash

Oversees the bookkeeping function including maintenance of the general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable and payroll

Processes approved requisitions for payments and manages cash imprest.

Documents and maintains complete and accurate supporting information for all financial transactions

Ensures that all statutory requirements of the organization are met

Reviews and monitors monthly financial reports of all accounts prepared and implement monthly variance reporting.

Oversee management accounting reports which includes forecasts, budgets and annual accounting and prepare all for board reporting

Manages the cash flow and prepare cash flow forecasts in accordance with policy

Develops and implements policies and procedures to ensure that personnel and financial information is secure and stored in compliance with current legislation

Ensures that employees are paid in a timely and accurate manner and process and submit statutory and benefits remittances on time in liaison with the CEO

Establishes guidelines for budget and forecast preparation, and prepare the annual budget in consultation with the CEO/Director and or Finance Committee

Maintains financial records for each project in a manner that facilitates management reports

Ensures that accurate and timely financial statements are prepared in accordance with contract agreements

Provides accurate and timely reporting on the financial activity of individual projects

Oversees the management of all leases, contracts and other financial commitments

Administration

Collate, store and manage important documentation in hard or soft copy,

Manages the process of procurement ensuring compliance with the procurement policies

Maintains records of leave and other benefits like medical insurance for the secretariat

Oversee the upkeep of office facilities

Information technology

Evaluates the need for new technology to meet the organization’s ICT systems, control, and reporting requirements

Advises on appropriate technology that meets the organization’s information requirements and financial resources

Takes charge of all ICT assets such as databases, equipment, Emails and network administration and software and ensures they are secure

Risk management

Monitors risk management policies and procedures to ensure that the organizational risks are minimized

Advises the organization’s leadership on appropriate insurance coverage for the organization and the Board of Directors

Maximizes income where possible and appropriate

Negotiates with Bank for lines of credit or other financial services as required and appropriate

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Commerce/Finance or Business Management/Administration or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

3 to 5 years of progressive financial responsibility in a busy finance department.

Chartered Accountant – CPA (K) or ACCA

Knowledge in ICT systems

Knowledge of generally accepted accounting principles

Knowledge of Industry services and products

Knowledge of legal and statutory obligations of a BMO

Key Attributes

Attention to detail, Ethical behavior, Relationship building, Effective communication, Focus on Client Needs, Teamwork, Leadership, Decision making, Organization, Planning and Problem-solving skills.

How to Apply

To apply send your CV to recruit@flexi-personnel.com by 13th April 2022. Indicating Finance & Administration Officer as the email subject.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement