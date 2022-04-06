Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, have partially halted their campaigns to fine-tune details of their pre-election agreement.

The three leaders who are under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance banner have retreated to Nairobi with their allies where they are discussing who will deputise Ruto since he is the coalition’s automatic presidential flagbearer.

Sources privy to the three leaders said they have agreed that the second in command must pick a running mate from the Mt Kenya region.

The three leaders also agreed that should Ruto pick a running mate from the Mt Kenya region, Musalia and Wetangula will have a share of 40 percent of the government if they succeed in winning the August 9th presidential election.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki is the lawyer representing the three leaders and the agreement is set to be deposited to the Registrar of Political Parties before April 9th as per the constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST