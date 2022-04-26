Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance has finally unveiled the candidate who will deputise Johnson Sakaja in the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Speaking on Tuesday, Sakaja, who is the current Nairobi senator, said the alliance has settled on Absa Bank Kenya Ltd Chief Operating Officer James Njoroge Muchiri as his deputy.

Mr. Muchiri contested in the recently concluded United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries for the Nyandarua governor’s seat but lost out to businessman Kiarie Badilisha.

Sakaja said the party settled on Njoroge after interviewing several candidates including billionaire Jimnah Mbaru and Mr. Paul Kinuthia of Nice and Lovely.

“Unlike many deputy governors who just sit and have tea and read newspapers, he brings a wealth of experience from the corporate world. He perfectly fits the bill of what we want to do in Nairobi,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja and Njoroge will now face Polycarp Igathe and Philip Kaloki who are the Azimio–One Kenya candidates in the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Sakaja and Njoroge have the support of Ruto while Igathe and Kaloki have the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.