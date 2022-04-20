Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – As the Thursday next week deadline for the submission of running mates draws closer, an opinion poll has given Deputy President William Ruto a rough idea of who he should pick as a running mate for the August polls.

According to the comparative analysis by a local daily, Ruto should pick Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as his running mate.

The results of the analysis revealed that Governor Waiguru is the preferred running mate for Ruto after garnering 56.5%, Musalia Mudavadi stood second with 49.4%, Ndindi Nyoro got 43.5%, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua got 32.4% and Alice Wahome came last with 18.2%.

According to the poll, if elections were held today on Ruto’s running mate position, Governor Waiguru would have emerged the winner.

Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga were caught off guard after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced next week Thursday as the deadline for all the presidential candidates to submit the names of their running mates for August 9th General Election.

In an Interview, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati revealed that they expect presidential candidates to name their deputies by April 28.

“We expect to know their running mates on the date when they submit names of the nominated candidates…either themselves as independent candidates or through the party, if a political party candidate, this being April 28,” Chebukati said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.