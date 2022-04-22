Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Field Officer

Industry: Oil industry

Reporting to: Agricultural Development Assistant

Location: Makueni county

Salary range: Kes 100,000 – Kes 120,000

Our client is seeking to recruit a Field Officer to assist the agriculture development manager with the management of green initiatives of the company in the “Agri-Hub project. This post works directly with farmers on a day-to-day basis to ensure compliance and coordination of bio- fuel agriculture development activities in the county. It requires a solid agricultural technical background and field training experience as well as ability to interact with government officers, private sector players, and other NGO partners. This position requires a direct bio feedstock value chain experience.

Responsibilities

In close working relationship with the agricultural development assistant, support the agricultural development manager in defining the environmental and geo-pedological characteristics for the development of vegetable oil production initiatives (bio feedstock).

Support the analysis of local agricultural contexts in Makueni County and agricultural production systems in rural areas of the

Build the capacity of the local communities to boost and manage their bio feedstock agricultural resources

To develop mutually beneficial partnerships, teamwork and synergy with relevant government departments, NGOs and other institutions involved in agricultural development work in the

Stakeholder relations skills, with particular reference to local

Support other company initiatives (environmental awareness, communications campaigns, local content, etc.) which contribute to agriculture development as

To identify, profile and support farmer cooperatives, Farmer Field Schools and farmer groups in the

To provide information for the company monthly and quarterly reports in the agreed format and according to organizational

To participate actively in monthly and quarterly staff

To participate in routine and annual stakeholder consultations and workshops in furtherance of the work of the

Administer/maintain assigned motorcycle, computer and any other company’s properties assigned to

Any other duties as directed by the line

Qualifications

Bachelors degree in Agricultural Sciences, Agriculture and Agribusiness value chains, Environmental Engineering, Natural Sciences or any other relevant field.

Experience in agricultural and agroforestry development projects, analysis of existing supply chains and production potential of agricultural biomass also for industrial

Ability to design and manage large-scale agricultural and agroforestry

Knowledge of agricultural and agro-forestry production systems, with particular reference to contract farming mechanisms and/or agro-industrial

Interpersonal skills, teamworking and management

Candidate needs to have excellent communication and interpersonal

Valid motorcycle license & off-roadmotorcycle driving

Candidate needs to be proficient in Ms Word, Excel and

Understanding of farmer group dynamics and aggregation and marketing strategies

Minimum experience

3 years in a similar role or field

Previous NGO or private sector workexperience in rural development

Bio feed stock and local content

Skills

Farmer participatory approaches

Project planning & implementation

Data collection, entry & analysis

Field level training

Communication (both verbal & written)

Knowledge & practical experience of the farmer field school approach

Negotiating & managing partner relationships

Capacity building in sustainable livelihoods &farmers.

Must be fluent in the local dialect/Language.

Residents with excellent knowledge of Makueni

Must possess a Motorcycle riding

How to Apply

To apply send your CV to: recruit@flexi-personnel.com latest by 10th May 2022. Indicate Field Officer on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement