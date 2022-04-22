Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position: Field Officer

Industry: Oil industry

Reporting to: Agricultural Development Assistant

Location: Makueni county

Salary range: Kes 100,000 – Kes 120,000

  Our client is seeking to recruit a Field Officer to assist the agriculture development manager with the management of green initiatives of the company in the “Agri-Hub project. This post works directly with farmers on a day-to-day basis to ensure compliance and coordination of bio- fuel agriculture development activities in the county. It requires a solid agricultural technical background and field training experience as well as ability to interact with government officers, private sector players, and other NGO partners. This position requires a direct bio feedstock value chain experience.

Responsibilities

  • In close working relationship with the agricultural development assistant, support the agricultural development manager in defining the environmental and geo-pedological characteristics for the development of vegetable oil production initiatives (bio feedstock).
  • Support the analysis of local agricultural contexts in Makueni County and agricultural production systems in rural areas of the
  • Build the capacity of the local communities to boost and manage their bio feedstock agricultural resources
  • To develop mutually beneficial partnerships, teamwork and synergy with relevant government departments, NGOs and other institutions involved in agricultural development work in the
  • Stakeholder relations skills, with particular reference to local
  • Support other company initiatives (environmental awareness, communications campaigns, local content, etc.) which contribute to agriculture development as
  • To identify, profile and support farmer cooperatives, Farmer Field Schools and farmer groups in the
  • To provide information for the company monthly and quarterly reports in the agreed format and according to organizational
  • To participate actively in monthly and quarterly staff
  • To participate in routine and annual stakeholder consultations and workshops in furtherance of the work of the
  • Administer/maintain assigned motorcycle, computer and any other company’s properties assigned to
  • Any other duties as directed by the line

Qualifications

  • Bachelors degree in Agricultural Sciences, Agriculture and Agribusiness value chains, Environmental Engineering, Natural Sciences or any other relevant field.
  • Experience in agricultural and agroforestry development projects, analysis of existing supply chains and production potential of agricultural biomass also for industrial
  • Ability to design and manage large-scale agricultural and agroforestry
  • Knowledge of agricultural and agro-forestry production systems, with particular reference to contract farming mechanisms and/or agro-industrial
  • Interpersonal skills, teamworking and management
  • Candidate needs to have excellent communication and interpersonal
  • Valid motorcycle license & off-roadmotorcycle driving
  • Candidate needs to be proficient in Ms Word, Excel and
  • Understanding of farmer group dynamics and aggregation and marketing strategies

Minimum experience

  • 3 years in a similar role or field
  • Previous NGO or private sector workexperience in rural development
  • Bio feed stock and local content

Skills

  • Farmer participatory approaches
  • Project planning & implementation
  • Data collection, entry & analysis
  • Field level training
  • Communication (both verbal & written)
  • Knowledge & practical experience of the farmer field school approach
  • Negotiating & managing partner relationships
  • Capacity building in sustainable livelihoods &farmers.
  • Must be fluent in the local dialect/Language.
  • Residents with excellent knowledge of Makueni
  • Must possess a Motorcycle riding

How to Apply

To apply send your CV to: recruit@flexi-personnel.com latest by 10th May 2022. Indicate Field Officer on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement

