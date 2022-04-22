Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Field Officer
Industry: Oil industry
Reporting to: Agricultural Development Assistant
Location: Makueni county
Salary range: Kes 100,000 – Kes 120,000
Our client is seeking to recruit a Field Officer to assist the agriculture development manager with the management of green initiatives of the company in the “Agri-Hub project. This post works directly with farmers on a day-to-day basis to ensure compliance and coordination of bio- fuel agriculture development activities in the county. It requires a solid agricultural technical background and field training experience as well as ability to interact with government officers, private sector players, and other NGO partners. This position requires a direct bio feedstock value chain experience.
Responsibilities
- In close working relationship with the agricultural development assistant, support the agricultural development manager in defining the environmental and geo-pedological characteristics for the development of vegetable oil production initiatives (bio feedstock).
- Support the analysis of local agricultural contexts in Makueni County and agricultural production systems in rural areas of the
- Build the capacity of the local communities to boost and manage their bio feedstock agricultural resources
- To develop mutually beneficial partnerships, teamwork and synergy with relevant government departments, NGOs and other institutions involved in agricultural development work in the
- Stakeholder relations skills, with particular reference to local
- Support other company initiatives (environmental awareness, communications campaigns, local content, etc.) which contribute to agriculture development as
- To identify, profile and support farmer cooperatives, Farmer Field Schools and farmer groups in the
- To provide information for the company monthly and quarterly reports in the agreed format and according to organizational
- To participate actively in monthly and quarterly staff
- To participate in routine and annual stakeholder consultations and workshops in furtherance of the work of the
- Administer/maintain assigned motorcycle, computer and any other company’s properties assigned to
- Any other duties as directed by the line
Qualifications
- Bachelors degree in Agricultural Sciences, Agriculture and Agribusiness value chains, Environmental Engineering, Natural Sciences or any other relevant field.
- Experience in agricultural and agroforestry development projects, analysis of existing supply chains and production potential of agricultural biomass also for industrial
- Ability to design and manage large-scale agricultural and agroforestry
- Knowledge of agricultural and agro-forestry production systems, with particular reference to contract farming mechanisms and/or agro-industrial
- Interpersonal skills, teamworking and management
- Candidate needs to have excellent communication and interpersonal
- Valid motorcycle license & off-roadmotorcycle driving
- Candidate needs to be proficient in Ms Word, Excel and
- Understanding of farmer group dynamics and aggregation and marketing strategies
Minimum experience
- 3 years in a similar role or field
- Previous NGO or private sector workexperience in rural development
- Bio feed stock and local content
Skills
- Farmer participatory approaches
- Project planning & implementation
- Data collection, entry & analysis
- Field level training
- Communication (both verbal & written)
- Knowledge & practical experience of the farmer field school approach
- Negotiating & managing partner relationships
- Capacity building in sustainable livelihoods &farmers.
- Must be fluent in the local dialect/Language.
- Residents with excellent knowledge of Makueni
- Must possess a Motorcycle riding
How to Apply
To apply send your CV to: recruit@flexi-personnel.com latest by 10th May 2022. Indicate Field Officer on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement
