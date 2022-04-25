Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 25, 2022 – Former Tahidi High actress, Jackie Matubia alias Jolene, is officially taken after partying ways with her husband, Nyogz.

Fast rising actor Blessings Lungaho proposed to her last night on his birthday and confirmed they were not pulling stunts when they revealed they were dating a few months ago.

Hours before he proposed to her, she informed her fans that they had evening plans.

Unbeknownst to her, she was walking into her surprise engagement dinner.

Blessings got on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage and she said yes.

She quickly took to social media and shared the good news with her fans after accepting the marriage proposal.

“He proposed and I said yes,” she wrote.

Adding, “I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life laughing and loving you always.”

In attendance were fellow actors and close friends.

Jolene dumped her husband Nyogz, who is a pilot, over infidelity.

She is expecting her first child with Blessings.

See photos and video of the surprise engagement ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST