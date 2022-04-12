Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 12,2022 – Former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, wished the earth could open and swallow him on Monday after he was embarrassed badly while drumming up support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid in August.

Maina, who is among a few Mt Kenya leaders who are rooting for Raila’s presidency, was heckled in Laikipia County by residents who were singing songs in praise of Deputy President William Ruto.

The video was shared by revered blogger, Cyprian Nyakundi, who said it is clear confirmation that Raila Odinga has no vote in Mt Kenya region for associating himself with President Uhuru Kenyatta who he termed as a failure.

“Mungiki leader Maina Njenga was really embarrassed when he tried selling Baba. Anyone promoting Uhuru and the Kenyatta family legacy of poverty might have a problem in Mount Kenya,” Nyakundi wrote.

Here is the embarrassing video

Mungiki leader Maina Njenga was really embarrassed when he tried selling Baba. Anyone promoting Uhuru and the Kenyatta family legacy of poverty might have a problem in Mount Kenya. pic.twitter.com/ou3kip4Cxv — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) April 12, 2022

The Kenyan DAILY POST