Thursday, April 7, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has revealed his preferred candidate for the Nairobi governorship position.

According to Sonko, Anne Kagure is the most suitable candidate to take over from his successor Anne Kananu who took over after his dramatic ouster in 2021.

On Sunday, Sonko joined Kagure for her campaigns in Pipeline, where he threw his weight behind her and urged Nairobi residents to consider her as their choice.

Kagure, a Jubilee aspirant, had accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta to a church service in Pipeline before Sonko joined her.

She thanked the former governor, saying his endorsement was a clear indication that Sonko had hope and trust in her to finish all the projects he started

“Thank you Governor Mike Sonko for the endorsement and support towards my candidature. Our people-centered alliance will accommodate all your supporters and together we’ll change the lives of all Nairobi residents for the better, Asante sana,” Kagure stated.

Kagure will be facing off with incumbent Governor Anne Kananu and businessman Fred Ngatia for the Jubilee party ticket. The winner is also expected to square it out with Tim Wanyonyi of ODM and Senator Johnson Sakaja who is more likely to be fronted by Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza camp.

This comes days after Sonko officially relinquished his position as the Jubilee party member effectively on March 10, 2022.

In a letter to the Jubilee party, Sonko said he was not forced out but rather voluntarily agreed to cut ties with the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.