Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday April 28, 2022 – Former Arsenal star, Shkodran Mustafi’s home has reportedly been burgled with €1million stolen while he was upstairs.

Mustafi’s luxury villa in the Spanish town of Betera, near Valencia, was targeted in the early hours of Monday morning, April 25.

As reported by Spanish newspaper, Levante, the criminals entered his property via a golf course next door, taking cash, jewellery, and clothes before making off with the loot while the footballer was said to be on the top floor of his villa.

The 30-year-old reportedly only noticed them when he saw them running away with bulging bags.

Spanish police may fear that Mustafi’s own Instagram posts attracted the attention of the criminals.

After suffering relegation with German side Schalke last season, the former 20-cap Germany international signed on a free transfer for Levante.

Alessio Lisci’s side currently lies 19th in LaLiga, six points from safety and level on points with bottom side Alaves.

In their five games remaining this season, Levante will play mid-table Valencia and Rayo Vallecano, high-flying Real Sociedad, and Real Madrid, and a crunch clash with Alaves.