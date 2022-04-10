Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 10, 2022 – Kieni MP and Jubilee Director of Elections, Kanini Kega, has told the Mount Kenya region that the party does not fully trust Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga despite supporting his bid.

Speaking to Nyeri residents yesterday, Kega noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Mt. Kenya region are only supporting Raila because they have no choice given the other choice is much worse.

He noted that the region would have to choose the lesser evil given the reality was that it was unlikely that they did not have a strong candidate who would mount a serious presidential campaign.

He reflected the 2007 General Election, where the political landscape changed when Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) joined forces with his nemesis, Mwai Kibaki’s Party of National Unity (PNU) to form the grand coalition government.

He added that the only way for the Mt Kenya region to secure their interests was to have the numbers within Parliament after the upcoming General Election.

Other political leaders who attended the meeting include Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and wealthy businessman Peter Munga.

Kega’s remarks come at a time when the political landscape is at a fever pitch with leaders throwing their weight behind the candidates that they feel would secure their interests.

This has seen major shifts and realignments as parties joined forces in order to form coalitions ahead of the General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.