Saturday, April 23, 2022 – With barely 4 months to the much anticipated August 9th General Election, all indications are that ODM Leader Raila Odinga could become the 5th president.

With the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Deep State, the country’s security apparatus seem to have noticed that as was witnessed yesterday when Raila visited Lee Funeral Home to mourn and view the body of the late President Mwai Kibaki.

Security has been heightened at Lee Funeral Home as leaders troop in for the body viewing of the retired late president Mwai Kibaki.

When Raila arrived at Lee Funeral Home, he found military police officers surrounding the entire mortuary.

However, what followed left many Kenyans wondering whether Raila has already taken over as the Commander-in-Chief as the army and GSU officers saluted him as though they were saluting their leader.

Only top Police Bosses, a few Government officials, and the President are saluted by Police Officers and Military men.

Some of their reactions are as follows;

@kipchimbasa: Enyewe Baba is the fifth President, Yani the military men are saluting him so easily

@254onyimba: I love what am seeing. We should all respect Raila like what the Military are doing. So commendable

@resiosaa: Surely what are these policemen doing? Why salute an Opposition Leader as if he’s the President

@JohnAntonyk: Enyewe Raila ndio the 5th kama amepigiwa saluti hapo

@giftymor: kweli Raila is the next President of Kenya but Hii security ya jakom are they trained operatives ama mabouncer tu wa kawaida?

@Pilycarplo: Yaani jakom anapigiwa salute eish

@BettKosgey: So what exactly are those military men saluting though?

@onesmusa: If something is bound to happen it will happen, Raila will be the next President whether we like it or not.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.