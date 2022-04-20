Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has indirectly celebrated the news that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has settled on Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate in August.

According to impeccable sources within Azimio–One Kenya Alliance, Raila with the advice of President Uhuru Kenyatta, has already settled on Karua as his deputy ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

The news of Raila Odinga picking Karua has spread like bushfire and now even Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) supporters seem to be celebrating.

Nelson Havi, who is a UDA aspirant for the Westlands Parliamentary seat, took to Twitter and celebrated Raila’s choice for Karua.

“Congratulations Martha Karua SC. Make them awake and civilized, especially on how they consider the role of women in elective leadership,” Havi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST