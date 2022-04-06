Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – The European Union has dismissed claims by the Kenya government that the cost of living is high in the country due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and other senior government officials have been peddling lies that the prices of fuel, gas and basic commodities have skyrocketed due to the Russia-Ukraine war that started on February 24, 2022.

In a joint statement issued by European Ambassadors in Kenya, the commission refuted the claims and said the Russia–Ukraine war is not the cause for high fuel, gas, and food prices, globally and in Kenya.

“Let us be clear: they are not! Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of food and energy, including to Kenya. There are, however, no Kenyan sanctions and restrictions on imports from Russia and Ukraine, and nobody in the EU is hindering exports from reaching non-EU destinations,” said part of the statement

The Kenyan DAILY POST