Friday, 22 April 2022 – Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag is reportedly making plans to bring Steve McClaren back to Old Trafford as part of his new coaching team.

Ten Hag was confirmed as United’s manager on Thursday on £9million a year until June 2025 and is set to be joined by his Ajax assistant Mitchell van der Gaag when he starts this summer.

The 52-year-old wants Sir Alex Ferguson’s former No 2 McClaren on board as well, because of his Premier League experience.

Ten Hag, who was McClaren’s No 2 at Twente as the former England manager rebuilt his damaged reputation in Holland, is said to be adamant that the 60-year-old comes in.

United denied suggestions that they are resisting Ten Hag’s request, but want him to assess the existing options at the club before making a final decision on McClaren.

The current set-up includes another former Ferguson No 2, Mike Phelan, as well as Chris Armas, who was brought in by interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The Dutchman has doubled his salary at Ajax by signing a three-year deal worth close to £30million, with the option on the club’s side of an additional 12 months.

Ten Hag replaces Rangnick at the end of the season, having beaten Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino to the job.

He said: ‘It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge.

‘I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.’