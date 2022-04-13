Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Erik ten Hag to become their new manager.

The Ajax and Dutch boss is said to have signed a four year deal, with the Red Devils finally finding a permanent successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked in November.

Ralf Rangnick has since presided over first-team affairs and will move into a two-year consultancy role at the end of the season.

Old Trafford chiefs made a breakthrough in negotiations with Ten Hag on Tuesday after multiple in-depth interviews, as the 52-year-old laid out his long-term plan for United, including having the final say on transfers and transforming their style of play.

Ten Hag will now become the Red Devils’ fifth permanent manager in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, following David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.