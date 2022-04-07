Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 7, 2022 – Popular Kikuyu presenter, Martin Wa Janet, who presents a popular Kigooco show on Kameme TV, has taken to social media and blasted his ex-wife, Ruth, for making his life a living hell.

Ruth and Janet are fighting over the custody of their kids.

He is accusing her of tarnishing his image and threatening his current wife.

Read the long post that he posted on his Facebook page.

LONG POST ALERT!!!

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

THE AGREEMENT BETWEEN US ABOUT OUR KIDS.

It has come to a point that now I feel like keeping quiet more makes the situation messier even after the agreement we had. I may look like a coward to all my fans, friends and family but I know my heart and why I wouldn’t talk much. So keeping quiet doesn’t make me stupid.

We sat down and had an agreement with the mother of my first two kids with Apostle Teressiah Njenga, Karangu Wa Muraya, Bishop Jane Kingori, Ruth Wa Mum and The Children Lawyer. They should be respected for the peace they helped us make.

In our whole discussion and settlement, it was agreed that since she neglected the kids for 5years without checking up on them she couldn’t just pick them up abruptly, they needed time together to know each other step by step which was a good idea for the sake of my kids’ psychological torture.

She was given a trial of six months to spend a great time with her kids twice a month and after six months she was to take them completely and the law stated that I was supposed to take care of their medical cover and their school fees and she was to give them shelter and feed them since its 50/50.

The first weekend she never called or texted, (busy in events). I called the lawyer and explained, the lawyer called her and asked her why she never followed the agreement.

She replied I had blocked her everywhere and she was told to be calling the lawyer, he will be calling me and I will be dropping the kids to the preferred area and pick them up. Still never called him again and we decided to watch the space. So she has never seen them even once.

For the five years when she has been away from them the only thing she was doing is sending abusive messages while we raised my lovely children. If she went to court or fida as she said, to fight for her rights and to fight for her kids let her provide all the paperwork that I never followed. I will be guilty, she should provide statements showing that she really fought for them.

Sympathy seeking should not come with destroying someone’s image and name. I have not yet opened up to why I wouldn’t want her in my life but its too much that I couldn’t bare including being in relationships with my friends and colleagues when she was in my house.

It is so sad that people would listen to one side and judge the other one without full information and truth, people believe those who come out first crying showing pain online, what about the ones suffering silently? If there is a man who can take back a woman who has had relationships with different partners that’s not me, especially when we were still under the same roof and even when our firstborn was three months old.

Our former neighbours know what I’m talking about. The reason I still brought her back to my house then, was because I needed my family back but the same mistakes recurred.

I was left with my kids, and I stayed with them alone and later on decided to move on and God gave me a woman who embraced my children, took care of them, and loved them, and we were blessed with two more.

I salute my wife for I know the messages she received since when I married her being insulted for no reason. If there was one to be insulted, it was supposed to be me since I’m the one who decided to move on. I can bet and confirm they were not friends at that time.

It’s not possible that the one who embraced me and my children to be disrespected. The one who held my hands for five years and changed my whole situation and life.

I am not here to defend myself or tarnish someone’s name as they have done to me and my family. There is so much I can talk about that would maybe make people understand me and know whatever I went through as a man. I never forced anyone into my house, if I locked someone in my house unwillingly they were allowed to scream and call neighbours for rescue every morning for one week.

This battle doesn’t look like a children’s battle but more of a marriage wanting battle and it’s not possible. So labeling another innocent woman a homewrecker knowing very well it’s a lie makes me think there are other interests in the fight.

People should stop coming on my wall and my inbox threatening to insult and they have already insulted me. They don’t know the truth about her and me. Since you believed what she said it doesn’t make me what you are calling me because you don’t know what I have kept in my heart for nine years now.

There is the law and it can be followed, Men don’t really open up but we suffer and die in silence but I feel I wouldn’t take it anymore.

I will not force the kids to stay with me but if their mother wants to ruin their mental health she can go on. School fees and medical cover will be catered for by me.

SO PEOPLE WHO DON’T KNOW THE TRUTH STAY OUT OF THIS. STAY OUT OF MY CHILDREN’S LIFE. LET THEIR MOTHER DEAL WITH ME AND HER CHILDREN. NO ONE HAS ANYTHING TO DO WITH THE DECISIONS THAT I MAY MAKE NOW OR I EVER MADE IN MY PAST.

