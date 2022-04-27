Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Former Permanent Secretary of Information and Communication, Prof Bitange Ndemo, has said he has started receiving calls from friends after President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him Kenya ambassador to Belgium last week.

Ndemo was among 24 Kenyans who were appointed by the Head of State to represent different missions abroad.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Ndemo said he has been getting incessant calls since the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the list of the appointees.

“I have received a lot of phone calls in the last few days of people congratulating me, some are individuals who have been in touch with me throughout the years while others are people I have not talked to in a while,” Prof Ndemo said.

In 2015 when he lost his PS job, Ndemo went back to teaching at the University of Nairobi and narrated how his friends abandoned him during his hour of need.

“The Kenyan culture is such that people attach value to friendship, but their friends value them for their money or influence. The day I left the office, my phone literally ceased to ring. My “friends” had moved on.

“I found myself checking my phone to establish if I had inadvertently put it off. The phone was fine,” he said.

Before leaving his job in 2015, he said he would receive an average of 30 calls an hour.

