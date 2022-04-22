Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 April 2022 – Two days ago, CCTV footage of young men assaulting members of the public in Mombasa’s old town, surfaced in sections of the press.

The young men operating in a group of about 15 thugs were captured on CCTV in two separate incidents, terrorizing two men who were going about their businesses on April 19, 2020.

Following the incident, a contingent of officers drawn from Mombasa’s Central Police Station, backed up by DCI’s Anti Terror Police Unit (ATPU) detectives mounted an operation to bring the suspects to book.

Last evening, 5 of the thugs captured on the footage were arrested separately in the Kibokoni, Kikowani, and Makadara areas of Mombasa town. The thugs include Noordin Mohamed alias MBAVU nene, Brian Ogutu, Vidich Nzilu, Ahmed Ali and Abdala Mohamed alias MBULO.

Detectives have since established that the five belong to a recently formed notorious squad known as the ‘Haipingwi’ gang, responsible for the sudden upsurge of crime in Mombasa’s Old town.

In this regard, battle-hardened undercover detectives drawn from DCI’s elite teams have now tilted fire towards the town, on a mission to completely wipe out the ‘Haipingwi’ gang once and for all.

Meanwhile, the remaining thugs who are still at large have been warned to either surrender or suffer a similar fate as what befell Mathare’s infamous Katombi gang.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.