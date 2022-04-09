Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 9, 2022– Faith Mueni, an assistant auditor at Kenya Railways, lost her life a few weeks ago after she was brutally murdered by her husband in a suspected love triangle.

Mueni’s husband, Harisson Mutiva, reportedly slit her throat and left her to die before escaping.

He was arrested in Mlolongo trying to take his life.

A video showing Mueni’s last message before she was killed by her husband has emerged.

In the video, Mueni, who was a successful corporate woman, called upon Kenyans to make sure they give both men and women equal opportunities.

In her own words, Mueni said that both men and women deserve an equal chance, adding that women are even better managers.

“I think that both men and women deserve to have equal opportunities due to the fact that they are all human beings.

Let’s make sure we don’t discriminate against women while giving out jobs all over the world, ” she said.

It’s without a doubt that Mueni had a very bright future ahead.

Watch this video.

