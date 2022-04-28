Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 28 April 2022 – Six family members who died after a suspected arson attack in Murang’a were laid to rest yesterday in an emotional burial.

A mother, her three children and two grandchildren were among those killed in the April 9 incident which left the residents in shock.

The burial follows post-mortems conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor at the General Kago Funeral Home in Thika, which established that the six were burned alive, sustaining 100 percent degree burns.

Alice Njoroge, the main suspect behind the arson attack, is in police custody.

She is said to have carried out the attack over a land dispute.

See photos of the burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST