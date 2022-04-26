Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 April 2022 – Controversial Kisii artist, Chris Embarambamba, is once again trending after he pulled some crazy stunts to mourn the late President Mwai Kibaki.

Embarambamba is seen in the viral video taking a dip in a puddle of mud before climbing trees while paying tribute to former President Mwai Kibaki, who passed away at the age of 90 years.

“Kibaki ohhh, Kibaki umeenda wapi, umefuata Moi ((where have you gone, have you followed Moi),” he weeps while clad in a torn suit.

Watch the video that has caused an online stir.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.