Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Embakasi West Member of Parliament, George Theuri, has caused a buzz on social media after walking barefoot in his constituency while hunting for votes.

He was wearing red shorts and a yellow t-shirt with his name on the back.

Sharing the photos on his Facebook page, the clout-chasing MP wrote, “Love every moment mtaani,”.

Netizens roasted him badly after he shared the photos and accused him of pulling cheap stunts to woo voters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.