Friday, April 22, 2022 – Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has promised to eliminate spam bots or fake robotic accounts from Twitter if his bid to buy Social media platform, Twitter succeeds so that only real humans can use the platform.

Musk who is the world’s richest man who is also CEO of Tesla and Space X last week offered to buy Twitter claiming he would restore freedom of expression on the micro blogging platform.

“If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying,” Musk tweeted Thursday night, April 21. He added, “And authenticate all real humans.”

The Tesla Inc CEO had previously expressed his deep concerns regarding crypto bots putting up scam posts on Twitter to dupe investors.

At a TED Talk on April 14, Musk said, “If I had a Dogecoin for every crypto scam I saw, we’d have 100 billion Dogecoin.”

“A top priority I would have is eliminating the spam and scam bots and the bot armies that are on Twitter,” Musk added.

He also said that he was considering going directly through Twitter shareholders to buy the social network and has since announced that he has secured nearly $46.5 billion to finance the takeover.