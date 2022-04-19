Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – The world’s richest man Elon Musk has revealed that he is homeless and stays with friends,

The Tesla and SpaceX mogul revealed that he hardly spends any of his money on material things and only bought a plane so he can spend more time working.

Musk told TED in an interview, which aired on Monday, April 18, that he does not own a single house even in his base of Texas or near Tesla’s San Francisco headquarters.

Instead, the businessman, who is estimated to be worth over £200billion, chooses to make use of his many friends’ guestrooms.

The 50-year-old said: “I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places. If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms.”

Musk has also rejected the billionaire lifestyle of a yacht and non-stop holidays.

He said: “I don’t have yacht, I don’t take vacations, so it is not that my personal consumption is high. One exception is a plane but if I don’t use the plane I have less hours to work.”