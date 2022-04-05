Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 April 2022 – Popular Youtuber, Elodie Zone, is officially taken.

Elodie took to social media and officially introduced her new boyfriend.

She shared photos in the swimming pool having fun with her boyfriend and left fans gushing.

The Youtube queen was once dating Mwai Kibaki’s hunk grandson, Sean Andrew.

She dumped Andrew for being toxic.

Below are photos of her new boyfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.