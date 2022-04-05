Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 April 2022 – Elizabeth Nalem, a mother of six from West Pokot County, who got married to the Holy Spirit last year is dead.

Nalem’s decomposing body was found in a forest and taken to the mortuary.

According to police reports, she left her home a week ago with a panga and a walking stick and went to the forest for an unknown mission, only for her decomposing and mutilated body to be discovered later.

Police suspect that she was attacked by wild animals.

Kapenguria OCPD Kipkemoi Kirui confirmed the incident and said investigations have been launched to establish whether she was attacked by wild animals.

Elizabeth came to the limelight in May last year after she abandoned her husband and got married to the Holy Spirit.

Her bizarre wedding was hosted in a church.

She later traveled to Uganda for her honeymoon and declared that she had dedicated her life to serving God.

Speaking at her wedding, she said “I talked to my husband and told him to take care of my children. I am being guided by the Holy Spirit. When he tells me to go back home, I will but right now he hasn’t,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.