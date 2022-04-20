Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – An obituary published in the Daily Nation has left tongues wagging after the family of the late Elizabeth Mueni used demeaning words to mourn her.

While it’s against African culture to talk ill about the dead, Mueni’s family painted her as very mischievous lady.

It’s like they were longing for the day she will die.

Read the controversial obituary.

