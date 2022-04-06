Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – An unidentified Nairobi slay queen caused drama in one of the city estates after taking too many for the road.
She went for a night out dressed to kill in a stylish dress and heels and over-indulged in alcohol.
When she came back home, it was chaos.
One of her nosy neighbours recorded a video of her staggering and falling like a sack of potatoes as she tried to locate her house.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>