Driver

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience Required:

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

At least served in the grade of Driver for at least four (4) years;

At least a mean grade of D+ (plus) (KNQF Level 2 or equivalent) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

The Occupational Trade Test II Certificate;

Valid driving license free from any current endorsements(s) for classes of the vehicles the driver is required to drive;

Certificate of Good Conduct (renewable after two (2) years);

First Aid Certificate course lasting not less than one (1) week from St. Johns Ambulance or any other recognized institution; and

An accident-free driving period of 3 years.

Proficiency in computer applications;

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution

Responsibilities:

Key Duties and Responsibilities –

Maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle;

Keeping up to date work tickets for vehicles;

Cleaning of the assigned motor vehicle;

Submitting regular reports on motor vehicles assigned;

Reporting any mechanical/accident problems; and

The proper mechanical working condition of the vehicle.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) on recruitment.knqa.go.ke to apply for this position before 10 May 2022.