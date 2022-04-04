Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 April 2022 – There was drama over the weekend after Kayole DCIO Jackson Owino was arrested at Seasons Lounge in Kasarani.

Before the dramatic incident, Owino had picked up an argument with a lady identified as Elizabeth Wangari after he urged her to stop smoking inside the club.

Elizabeth reportedly told the senior cop that he should know people and rushed to Kasarani Police Station and came back to the club in the company of two cops.

One cop was armed with an AK-47 and was fully dressed in his police uniform while his colleague was in his civilian clothes.

The two cops confronted the detective and alleged that he had threatened Wangari with a pistol.

A CCTV footage shared online shows the two cops from Kasarani beating up one of Owino’s friends who tried to intervene during the dramatic incident.

All this happened as other revellers enjoyed their drinks.

The officers managed to handcuff Owino after disarming him and took him to Kasarani police station.

One of the cops is said to have fired four rounds of ammunition using Owino’s pistol after coming out of the club.

Owino was released after a few hours and the two cops who arrested him summoned for using excessive force.

Disciplinary action will be taken against them.

Below is CCTV footage of the incident.

