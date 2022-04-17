Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 17, 2022 – Residents of the Kiamaina area in Nakuru were shocked after a 56-year-old old man identified as Njoroge Waweru took a kitchen knife and chopped off his testicles.

According to a police report, Njoroge’s wife Salome Wanja found him bleeding when she came out of the bathroom.

She alerted her neighbours who helped her to take him to a nearby hospital.

He was later referred to Nakuru County Referral Hospital where he is admitted and is in stable condition.

Njoroge did not disclose the reason why he decided to cut off his vital body organ.

The area OCS visited the scene of the incident and recovered a blood-stained kitchen knife that will be used as an exhibit.

The man will be charged with attempted suicide and mutilation of a body organ.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.