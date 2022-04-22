Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 April 2022 – Drama unfolded in one of the busy streets in Nairobi Central Business District after a Boda Boda rider was confronted by two plainclothed police officers, who tried to arrest him for unknown reasons.

The defiant rider resisted arrest and engaged the cops in a heated argument that escalated to a fierce fight.

One of the cops is heard in the video threatening to shoot the Boda Boda rider while holding cuffs.

The no-nonsense rider managed to overpower the rogue cops, who are fond of harassing innocent Kenyans in Nairobi CBD while demanding for bribes.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.