Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 18 April 2022 – Business almost came to a standstill along a busy street in Eldoret after a Boda Boda rider was attacked by a swarm of bees, forcing him to run for his dear life.

The rider had reportedly stolen some unknown items.

No sooner had he parked his motorbike outside a kinyozi than a swarm of bees descended on him.

He scampered for safety and left behind his motorbike.

Residents rushed to the scene to witness the bizarre incident which has been linked to witchcraft.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.