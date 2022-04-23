Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 23 April 2022 – Drama ensued at Migori police station quarters after a police officer’s wife engaged his mpango wa kando in a fierce confrontation.

According to a report, the officer’s wife, Francisca Gatuari, visited him announced and found his mpango wa kando, identified as Divon Atieno, in his house.

The officer had left the house to buy milk at a nearby shop.

Francisca’s demanded to know what Divon was doing in her husband’s house, leading to an ugly confrontation.

Divon is said to have poured hot water on the police officer’s wife, leaving her with serious burns.

The officer rushed his wife to a nearby hospital where she is receiving treatment.

His mpango wa kando is in custody waiting to be arraigned in court.

This is what the OB report reads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.