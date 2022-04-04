Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Dr. Rosylene Akombe, has shared her thoughts over the Sunday incident in Nyeri County where former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta shaved the dreadlocks of a Mau Mau fighter.

During the event organised by the Kikuyu Council of elders, Mama Ngina shaved the dreadlocks of Muthoni Kirima, who was among those who were arrested by the colonial government in 1952.

Muthoni was arrested together with late Mau Mau hero Dedan Kimathi.

Reacting to the incident where Mama Ngina shaved Muthoni’s dreadlocks, Akombe, who currently works at African Union(AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said it is sad and said Kimathi must be turning in his hidden grave in Kamiti Maximum Prison.

“What a sad day! Field Marshall Dedan Kimathi must be turning in his still hidden grave!,” Akombe wrote on her Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST