Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji has explained why every Kenyan should register his SIM card by the 15th of April,2022.

Speaking during an interview at KTN News on Wednesday, Haji claimed that criminal organisations use unregistered SIM cards to commit crimes.

Haji gave an example of the Dusit D2 terror attack that took place in January 2019 as an example.

The DPP explained that the militia group exploited the weak link in the country’s telecommunication landscape to plan and carry out the attack.

He noted that one of the terror suspects was found in possession of over 30 unregistered SIM cards.

“These SIM cards were being used to make different transactions to facilitate the terror operation,” he said.

Continually, he said registration of these cards is important because in Kenya, we have mobile financial applications and some of them are actually exploited by terrorists to harm Kenyans.

