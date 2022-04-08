Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – A close lieutenant of Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans not to re-register their Sim cards as required by the Communications Authority Kenya.

CAK CEO Ezra Chiloba, on Monday, urged all mobile phone users to visit nearby agent’s shops like Safaricom agents, Telkom and Airtel with their National Identity Cards to ensure they get registered.

The process is also available online where one can register his or her sim card through certain criteria to avoid any necessary stringent action that may be taken by the government.

Among the serious actions likely to be taken on failure to get lines registered before 15th of April this year include heft fine and even imprisonment.

However, Nelson Havi, who is vying for Westland’s Parliamentary seat on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, urged Kenyans to ignore the process because Sim cards are supposed to be registered upon purchase.

“SIM cards are registered upon purchase. I believe that is elementary. What then is the purpose of the other registration?

﻿Tupunguze ujinga Serikalini tafadhali. Do not be compelled to comply with null and void directives,” Nelson Havi stated.

