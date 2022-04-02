Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has strongly condemned the Friday incident in Uasin Gishu County, where former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was stoned and his high-end chopper destroyed.

Raila was caught up in a melee when he was coming from the burial of prominent Rift Valley businessman, Mzee Jackson Kibor, who died last week.

Speaking on Saturday, Ruto claimed that those who will be found guilty of organizing and planning the attack on Raila Odinga will be denied United Democratic Alliance (UDA) tickets ahead of primaries slated for this month.

Ruto also said everyone has a right to move freely within the country and should be listened to. He has also warned his allies not to engage in activities that will lead to political tension in the country ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST